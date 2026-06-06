Rukmini Vijayakumar's twin dance production reimagines Sita to explore trauma & resilience

A lone figure kneels beneath a shaft of light, hands clasped in prayer. The image is reminiscent of India’s most enduring epics, but dancer-choreographer Rukmini Vijayakumar’s latest work focuses on a different side of Sita – of a mother raising two children on her own. Through her productions Sita and Abducted (priced at ₹980), Vijayakumar examines women’s experiences from two distinct perspectives, with both set to be staged back-to-back this weekend. One imagines Sita’s life in Valmiki’s ashram after her separation from Rama. The other draws on conversations with survivors of abuse and examines the emotional aftermath.

Sita began with a desire to tell the story from Sita’s point of view. “There’s a whole reminiscing of her life with Rama while dealing with Lava and Kusha. It’s a bit humorous too, like the everyday experiences of a mother raising young boys,” she says. The production uses Bharatanatyam to move between Sita’s memories and her attempt to understand the course her life has taken. Instead of concentrating on major events from the Ramayana, the work spends time with everyday emotions and family relationships.

This is a recurring element in much of Vijayakumar’s work, her starting point usually being emotion. “When I create work, it has to be something that moves me. Even when working with a traditional or puranic story, I connect to it primarily through emotion,” Vijayakumar shares. Using the example of Tamil poet-saint Andal, Vijayakumar often finds herself asking questions about what a character might have felt in a particular moment, how family members responded to them and what thoughts may have occupied their minds.