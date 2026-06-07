Bengaluru East City Corporation removes 100 tonnes of waste

BENGALURU: Marking the World Environment Day, the Bengaluru East City Corporation (BECC) carried out a large-scale cleanliness drive and tree plantation programme in KR Puram and Doddanekkundi wards, removing over 100 tonne of debris and clearing 18 garbage black spots, said BECC Commissioner DS Ramesh.

The corporation deployed 1,600 pourakarmikas, auto-tipper drivers, marshals and volunteers, along with 14 tractors, six tipper lorries, six compactor vehicles, 20 auto-tippers and three earthmovers to clear waste. Public spaces, including Gangashetty Lake, government schools and colleges, and a government hospital, were cleaned. Arterial and sub-arterial roads, ward roads, medians, bus shelters, parks, footpaths and other public spaces underwent extensive cleaning.

60 saplings were planted at Vengayyana Lake, while officials have been told to prepare an action plan for planting more saplings. Wall paintings and murals were created on the compound walls of several government buildings.

BECC officials booked 26 cases over the use of banned single-use plastics and littering in public places, collecting penalties amounting to Rs 30,000.