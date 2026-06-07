Bengaluru students ‘overjoyed' by UGCET results

BENGALURU: Toppers from Bengaluru were overjoyed with the results of the Under Graduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2026 that were declared on Saturday.

Tanisha Karthik from RV PU College scored 99.44% to clinch the top position in the engineering stream. When the announcement was made and TV channels started flashing the news, she was being felicitated for bagging the second rank in the state board examination, having scored 598 out of 600.

“I was elated when a friend told me about the news. I was preparing for this for two years. I want to pursue software engineering,” she said.

Suchita M from Sri Chaitanya PU College appeared in the top five of the seven streams (veterinary science, nursing, yoga, pharmacy (bachelor), and pharmacy (doctor)). Her joy was marred only by the cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), for which she has appeared. “I’ve been preparing for NEET. My preparation for over two years was NEET-oriented, and I appeared for UGCET incidentally. There’s nothing we can do in a system like this; I don’t care about it anymore,” she said.

Ninaad Vasisht from RV PU College topped agriculture with 98.75%, but said he is more interested in pursuing engineering, in which he stood third with 98.89%. “I had no great interest in agriculture. I picked it at random. I want to pursue engineering as that is my area of interest,” he said.

From government pre-university colleges in Bengaluru (Urban and Rural combined), 1521 students applied, and 1,418 of them appeared for the test.