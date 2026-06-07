Live-in partner’s kid dies mysteriously, realtor held

BENGALURU: A 47-year-old private school owner from Davanagere filed a police complaint, blaming his wife and her live-in partner for the mysterious death of his five-and-a-half-year-old daughter. The woman, who has filed for divorce, was staying with her live-in partner and the child at a villa in Bengaluru.

On March 25, the woman’s brother called the school owner, B Praveen, and informed him about the girl’s death. Praveen, who grew suspicious, sent a copy of the child’s postmortem report to his sister, who is a doctor in England, asking her opinion. The doctor suspected foul play in the girl’s death, prompting Praveen, who is from Harihar in Davanagere, to file the complaint at the Kadugodi police station on Thursday.

In the complaint, he has named his 44-year-old wife, an advocate, and her 40-year-old live-in partner Mohan G Mahalingappa, a land developer, for the death of his daughter, P Venella. She died on March 24. The woman was staying with Mohan and Venella at a villa in Seegehalli in Kadugodi. Their other daughter, who is 17 years old, stays with Praveen.

“The live-in partner, Mohan, was arrested and is being questioned, while the search is on for the victim’s mother,” said a police officer.

In his complaint, Praveen stated that his wife met her college friend and former boyfriend Mohan in November 2025 when she was in Bengaluru handling a land dispute. She became close to Mohan over time and forced Praveen to sign the divorce papers.