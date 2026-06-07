Three drunks steal from Bengaluru supermarket, one held

BENGALURU: A gang of three miscreants under the influence of alcohol entered a supermarket posing as customers and committed robbery on Bannerghatta Road in Arekere.

The accused threatened the cashier at knifepoint and attacked a staff member who tried to prevent them from fleeing.

The cashier and staff screamed for help. Passersby managed to chase and nab one of the accused. The incident occurred at 10 pm during the closing hours on Friday. The three accused filled two shopping trolleys with groceries in the supermarket. The accused also kept some items inside their pants.

The cashier who observed this on the CCTV monitor warned the accused. The trio rushed towards the cashier, threatened to attack him by showing him a weapon.

The accused, who was nabbed and handed over to the police, is Faizal (21) from Thilaknagar.

The other two escaped accused are also from the same area. A case of robbery is registered against the accused by the Puttenahalli police.