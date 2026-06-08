36-year-old rowdy-sheeter chased, hacked to death in Bengaluru's Hoskote

BENGALURU: A 36-year-old rowdy-sheeter was brutally hacked to death by a group of assailants who chased and attacked him with weapons near his residence in Janata Colony, Sulibele, in Hoskote taluk on Saturday night. The police have launched a manhunt to trace the accused.

The deceased, Khaleem Ulla Khan (36), a resident of Janata Colony, was a rowdy-sheeter at the Sulibele police station. He was engaged in the fruit trade.

Police said, the incident occurred at 11.30 pm, about 600 metres from Khan’s house. After finishing dinner, he stepped out of the house. The assailants waiting nearby intercepted him and attacked with machetes and other weapons.

Khan attempted to escape, but the accused chased him and repeatedly assaulted him. He sustained more than 20 injuries and died on the spot. The assailants fled the scene after committing the crime.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. A case of murder was registered at the Sulibele police station.

Preliminary investigations suggest that three to five persons were involved in the attack. The police suspect that the murder was the result of an old rivalry. The suspected accused have been identified, and efforts are under way to apprehend them.