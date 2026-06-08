Dad-daughter duo cheats job seekers of over Rs 5.3 crore in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths arrested a father-daughter duo for allegedly cheating job aspirants of over Rs 5.3 crore by falsely promising them jobs in various Central and State government departments. The accused had allegedly set up fake training centres and even paid four months’ salary to a few aspirants to gain their trust.
The accused are Shamshad Begum MM, an MBA graduate, and her father, MA Mansoor Ahmed. The police said that on November 17, 2025, Sangamesh Rachayya Vastrad filed a complaint with the CCB, alleging that the father-daughter duo approached him claiming to have close contacts with senior government officials and political leaders.
They assured unemployed and educated youth that they could secure government jobs for these youth through their influence. But they left youngsters stranded after collecting money. They allegedly cheated over 40 job aspirants from North Karnataka of Rs 5.3 crore. They had promised appointments in various departments, including the Railways, Income Tax, Irrigation, Health, and Social Welfare.
After the complaint, the Organised Crime Wing (East) of the CCB launched an investigation, and verified documents and examined financial transactions that were allegedly made between 2023 and 2025. Most of the transactions were online.
The complainant from Vijayapura alone was allegedly cheated of over Rs 2.5 crore. He had collected money from his relatives and also close associates to secure jobs for people known to him.
The probe revealed that the accused allegedly issued fake appointment letters and set up bogus training centres in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata to make the fraud appear genuine. They reportedly paid four months’ salary to some victims to attract more candidates. They allegedly collected Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh from each individual.
A police officer said that following the investigation, the duo was arrested on June 4 and taken into police custody for further questioning. The police are also ascertaining the roles of other family members and associates who may be involved in the fraud. The investigation is continuing to trace and recover the money that was extorted.
Fake marks cards racket busted
The CCB police arrested the owner of Digital Distance Education Mission (DDEM) and others for allegedly issuing forged marks cards to students who had failed their SSLC and PUC examinations and collecting money under the guise of securing admissions and degree qualifications.
According to a complaint filed on Friday, the accused, Rajareddy, who owns DDEM in Koramangala, obtained the mobile numbers of students and contacted them through employees of his institution with promises of securing admissions in various colleges.
The students were allegedly lured with assurances that they could directly appear for degree examinations without completing SSLC, PUC, or other mandatory academic qualifications. The accused reportedly charged students between Rs 30,000 and Rs 50,000 for the service.
The probe revealed that Rajareddy, in collusion with Aryan and others, fabricated fake marks cards and sent them to students through courier services. More than 50 fake marks cards were allegedly created and distributed during the 2025-26 academic year to those who had not pursued these courses.
The accused allegedly engaged in the racket to make illegal gains, causing injustice to genuine students. The police said that the racket was busted, the accused were arrested and are being questioned.