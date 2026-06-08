Dad-daughter duo cheats job seekers of over Rs 5.3 crore in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths arrested a father-daughter duo for allegedly cheating job aspirants of over Rs 5.3 crore by falsely promising them jobs in various Central and State government departments. The accused had allegedly set up fake training centres and even paid four months’ salary to a few aspirants to gain their trust.

The accused are Shamshad Begum MM, an MBA graduate, and her father, MA Mansoor Ahmed. The police said that on November 17, 2025, Sangamesh Rachayya Vastrad filed a complaint with the CCB, alleging that the father-daughter duo approached him claiming to have close contacts with senior government officials and political leaders.

They assured unemployed and educated youth that they could secure government jobs for these youth through their influence. But they left youngsters stranded after collecting money. They allegedly cheated over 40 job aspirants from North Karnataka of Rs 5.3 crore. They had promised appointments in various departments, including the Railways, Income Tax, Irrigation, Health, and Social Welfare.

After the complaint, the Organised Crime Wing (East) of the CCB launched an investigation, and verified documents and examined financial transactions that were allegedly made between 2023 and 2025. Most of the transactions were online.