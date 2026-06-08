Sweet Echo of Short Break

For generations of students at St Joseph’s Boys’ High School (SJBHS) in Bengaluru, the true heart of the campus didn’t lie within the stone classrooms or even on the vast stretches of New Fields. Instead, it was anchored in a small, bustling epicentre of joy tucked away near the boundary wall: Widdy’s, the legendary school tuck shop.To an outsider, it was just a modest counter. But to a Josephite, Widdy’s was a sanctuary with a rich history stretching back over a century.
Century-Old Roots
The story of the tuck shop began in 1908, when Rahman established it to serve both British and Indian students. It was a simple setup that grew into an irreplaceable pillar of the school. The true golden age of the shop, however, is inseparable from Rahman’s grandson, the late Abdul, affectionately known to generations of schoolboys as Widdy or Abu. Widdy’s association with the school began in 1942 when, at just 12 years old, he started helping out at the counter. He would go on to spend over 70 years serving the school, becoming the face of the tuck shop and a foundational figure in the childhood memories of countless Josephites.
The morning classes, heavy with the serious, old-world discipline of Jesuit fathers, were merely a prelude to the main event of the day. The moment the short-break bell chimed, hundreds of boys, driven by a singular mission, would race down staircases and across the quadrangle. The destination? A crowded yet perfectly democratic huddle around Widdy’s.
Positioned at the centre of the storm, Abdul was a force of nature. While pocket money was measured in mere paise and dozens of hands stretched over the shoulders of taller boys, he possessed a legendary, almost superhuman ability to track the chaos. He knew exactly who had handed over their coins, who was still waiting for their change, and who was trying to sneak an extra sweet. Survival in that crowd depended entirely on loud vocal cords and Abdul’s uncanny patience, as he managed a hundred schoolboys simultaneously without ever losing his cool.
Art of the Monthly Tab
Perhaps the most unique feature of Widdy’s, and an essential rite of passage for boarders and many day scholars alike, was the legendary monthly credit system. Long before the era of digital wallets or credit cards, Josephites learned a fundamental lesson in high finance right at the counter: the glorious concept of ‘eat now, pay later’. For the boarders, who lived away from home, and many regular kids whose pockets were temporarily empty, Abdul maintained a running ledger. With a quick nod and a scribble in his book, a hot snack or a cold drink would be handed over on trust. It was an early introduction to financial responsibility and the impending dread of settlement day at the end of the month, rooted entirely in mutual respect and Abdul’s sharp memory.
Flavours of Nostalgia
The menu was a masterclass in classic comfort foods and sweets, possessing a culinary magic that no high-end bakery in modern Bangalore could ever hope to replicate. There were the iconic, sweet-and-sour tamarind sweets that set your tongue tingling, the bright orange boiled sweets that were rationed to last through history class, and the incredibly sticky, hard-to-resist ‘stick jaws.’
The counter was famous for its legendary bun samosas, piping-hot onion samosas, golden aloo bondas, and its signature special halwa that perfectly hit the spot after a gruelling physical training session. On hot afternoon breaks, a cold drink handed over by Abdul wasn’t just a refreshment; it was pure liquid gold. It was a place where treats were broken in half and shared among friends, forging the very bonds of camaraderie that Josephites carry with them for the rest of their lives.
More Than Just a Shop
Widdy’s was an institution within an institution. It witnessed the quiet sharing of exam anxieties, the triumphant post-match celebrations of the school sports teams and the whispered strategies of boys planning their next bit of mischief. Abdul was much more than a vendor; he was a silent guardian of school tradition. Following Abdul’s passing in 2020, a profound sense of loss felt across the global Josephite community only served to highlight his immense impact. Honouring his incredible legacy, the management of the iconic tuck shop remains proudly within the founder’s family today, ensuring that the spirit of the shop lives on for future generations. An old boy might forget a textbook lesson, but no Josephite ever forgets Abdul or the freedom of saying, “Put it on my account.”
Years later, long after the red dust of the old Cantonment had settled and the boys had grown up to become leaders, business heads and citizens of the world, the sensory memories of Widdy’s and Abdul’s familiar faces remain completely unchanged. The crinkle of the paper wrappers, the sharp ring of the break bell and the taste of those simple mid-day treats still evoke an immense, timeless warmth – a sweet reminder of what it truly meant to grow up under the banner of Fide et Labore.