Sweet Echo of Short Break

For generations of students at St Joseph’s Boys’ High School (SJBHS) in Bengaluru, the true heart of the campus didn’t lie within the stone classrooms or even on the vast stretches of New Fields. Instead, it was anchored in a small, bustling epicentre of joy tucked away near the boundary wall: Widdy’s, the legendary school tuck shop.To an outsider, it was just a modest counter. But to a Josephite, Widdy’s was a sanctuary with a rich history stretching back over a century.

Century-Old Roots

The story of the tuck shop began in 1908, when Rahman established it to serve both British and Indian students. It was a simple setup that grew into an irreplaceable pillar of the school. The true golden age of the shop, however, is inseparable from Rahman’s grandson, the late Abdul, affectionately known to generations of schoolboys as Widdy or Abu. Widdy’s association with the school began in 1942 when, at just 12 years old, he started helping out at the counter. He would go on to spend over 70 years serving the school, becoming the face of the tuck shop and a foundational figure in the childhood memories of countless Josephites.

The morning classes, heavy with the serious, old-world discipline of Jesuit fathers, were merely a prelude to the main event of the day. The moment the short-break bell chimed, hundreds of boys, driven by a singular mission, would race down staircases and across the quadrangle. The destination? A crowded yet perfectly democratic huddle around Widdy’s.

Positioned at the centre of the storm, Abdul was a force of nature. While pocket money was measured in mere paise and dozens of hands stretched over the shoulders of taller boys, he possessed a legendary, almost superhuman ability to track the chaos. He knew exactly who had handed over their coins, who was still waiting for their change, and who was trying to sneak an extra sweet. Survival in that crowd depended entirely on loud vocal cords and Abdul’s uncanny patience, as he managed a hundred schoolboys simultaneously without ever losing his cool.