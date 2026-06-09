Bengaluru East City Corporation struggles to get spots for dog shelters

BENGALURU: Despite Supreme Court guidelines to set up dog shelters and release stray dogs caught in public places like schools, bus stands, and hospitals in its order on November 7, 2025, Bengaluru East City Corporation (BECC) Animal Husbandry Department has been struggling for the last eight months to find a location.

The officials said 8 locations that were selected are now rejected, and they are pinning hope on 3 acres of land at the Mandur landfill. According to officials, the lands selected earlier were either a lake buffer or a contentious one entangled in a legal battle. Now, files related to 3 acres were sent to the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) head office for the stamp of approval.

“The shelter will have to accommodate close to 500 stray dogs. The corporation will also put up an Animal Birth Control (ABC) and vaccination facility. The files have been sent to the GBA Chief Commissioner. Once we get a clearance, within 6 months, the Shelters will be ready to catch dogs as prescribed by SC and house and care for them accordingly,” said a senior Animal Husbandry Department official.

According to a survey on the stray dog population conducted in 2023 by the erstwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), there are 58,000 stray dogs in Mahadevapura and KR Puram, which was then categorised as one Zone. “We want to control the stray dog population through ABC measures. Once the shelter cum ABC centre is ready at Mandur, we will increase our target from the existing 25 stray dogs to 50 stray dogs per day for Bengaluru East City Corporation. Currently, our ABC centre is being run from a rented place at Hoodi,” the official added.