Bengaluru traffic cops to set up special counters, target top violators

BENGALURU: Outstanding fines of traffic e-challans across the state amount to more than Rs 2,800 crore. When the Karnataka government announced a 50 per cent waiver on fines from June 21 to July 10, Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) proposed to set up special counters at key locations across the city and target offenders with the highest number of traffic violations to clear their dues.

The order issued by the state government on June 4 said, the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority informed the government that despite previous settlement drives in 2025, a large number of cases remain pending, with an estimated Rs 2,827 crore still recoverable, and announced the waiver.

This allows motorists to settle long-pending violations by paying only 50 per cent of the prescribed fine amount. The benefit is also extended to cases booked by the Transport department between 1991 and 2022 that remain unpaid.

A traffic police officer told TNIE that the BTP would launch awareness campaigns through social media and other platforms to encourage the public to clear their pending fines. Special counters will be set up at key locations with heavy vehicle movement to make it easier for the public to approach and pay the fines. During the rebate period, traffic police will intensify spot vehicle checks for traffic violations. Officers will ensure pending fines are cleared on the spot.

Another traffic police officer said that using data on habitual traffic violators, the department would alert offenders to clear their pending fines. Legal notices will be issued to those who fail to pay their dues.