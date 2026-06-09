Pin-teresting: Oversized Safety Pins Become Gen Z’s Bold New Fashion Fixation

Carrying a safety pin is common, but what if you could carry its extra-large version as a style statement? Attached to a messy bun, hanging from a tote bag or styled with chunky bangles and oversized silhouettes, these giant metallic safety pins have now become the latest Gen Z fashion fixation. What was once a clothing essential is now being reimagined as a bold statement piece, fuelled by social media, Y2K nostalgia and a generation that sees fashion as self-expression.

Fashion and food vlogger Leisha Chavan says she came across these giant safety pins on Pinterest before seeing more people adopt them around her. “Instagram especially creates constant visual inspiration, making niche accessories go viral very quickly. Influencers help normalise these bold pieces by showing how wearable they can be in everyday settings,” she says.