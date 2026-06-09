Three killed in separate road accidents in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Three men, including a college student, died in separate road accidents in the city on Sunday and Monday.

The 19-year-old college student died and his classmate suffered injuries when a truck hit their two-wheeler from behind on NICE Road in Hulimavu traffic police limits on Monday afternoon. The deceased, Chirag, a first-year B Tech student of a private college in RR Nagar. He lived in RR Nagar and hailed from Channapatna in Bengaluru South. The injured Inchara is under treatment.

The accident took place when Chirag and Inchara were returning to RR Nagar after visiting a cafe at Jigani with their friends. Their friends rushed them to hospital, where Chirag succumbed to his injuries. The truck driver fled the spot.

A truck driver from Rajasthan died and his friend suffered injuries when his vehicle rammed another truck moving ahead near the Hebbal flyover on Monday. The deceased, Lakkisain was 26.

Lakkisain and his friend were on their way to Marathahalli in Bengaluru from Rajasthan. Near the up-ramp of the Hebbal flyover, Lakkisain lost control over his vehicle carrying garments and rammed the truck moving ahead around 3.45 am. Lakkisain died on the spot. His friend was rushed to hospital.

A 36-year-old plumber died when his motorcycle was hit by a goods rickshaw near Seshadripuram on Sunday. The deceased Ravikumar was a resident of Hebbal. The accident took place when Ravikumar was returning home around 11pm. Ravikumar was rushed to KC General Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.