Two more accused held in Bengaluru supermarket robbery case

BENGALURU: Puttenahalli police have arrested two more accused in the supermarket robbery case. The robbery took place on Bannerghatta Road on Friday around 10 pm.

The arrested have been identified as Syed Saleem, 26, and Siddique Pasha, 23, residents of Tilaknagar. The police arrested another accused Syed Asif alias Faizal, 21, also from Tilaknagar, soon after the robbery.

The drunk trio entered the supermarket and loaded their shopping trolleys with groceries, chocolates, perfumes and other items.

They also hid some items in their trousers. The cashier of the supermarket, who observed this on the CCTV, warned them. Soon, the trio rushed towards the cashier and threatened him and other staff with a lethal weapon.

Saleem and Pasha managed to flee with some chocolates and perfumes. When the cashier and other staff raised an alarm, people outside the supermarket chased the trio and managed to catch Faizal. He was handed over to the police later.