Bengaluru East City Corporation to go after defaulters

BENGALURU: Bengaluru East City Corporation (BECC) has decided to take tough action against property tax defaulters in its limits.

This decision comes in the wake of property tax defaulters ignoring the warnings of the corporation.

As a first step, Joint Commissioner of KR Puram division Sudha Swapna Pais has formed a new legal team and asked it to get the stay order against the corporation’s action vacated at the earliest. Three big defaulters -- Phoenix Market City, Evoma Hotel and Xylem properties -- have tax dues amounting to Rs 33 crore.

She said the city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) have initiated strict action against tax defaulters. They will collect tax dues along with interest.

“Phoenix Market City owes a huge amount. It has come to my notice that the mall has obtained a stay order from the high court against the corporation’s action. Once we get the stay order vacated, strict action will be taken against all such defaulters,” she said.

Pais said Phoenix Market City has to pay Rs 23 crore, Evoma Hotel Rs 7 crore and Xylem properties Rs 3 crore.