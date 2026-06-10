Bengaluru trader kills wife, son, self, blames ‘Shakti’ free bus travel scheme for biz loss

MANDYA: A 65-year-old textile merchant allegedly killed his wife and son before dying by suicide at his shop in Mandya in the early hours of Tuesday.

In his death note, he blamed the government’s Shakti free bus travel scheme, saying women travelled to cities to purchase clothes instead of buying from him, leading to heavy losses in his business and rendering him unable to repay the loan taken from private finance firms.

Prabhakar (65) strangled to death both his wife Jyothi (55) and son Santosh (30) at home, and later hanged himself to death at his shop. His son was married just a month-and-a-half ago. The tragedy occurred in Nehru Nagar in Mandya around 3.30 am, the police said.

Prabhakar, who was said to be under severe mental stress and depression, first strangled his wife Jyothi with a veil and later he also strangled his son Santosh when he came to his mother’s rescue. After both his wife and son died, Prabhakar went to his shop in Nehru Nagar and hanged himself.

Santosh’s newlywed wife was fast asleep when the tragedy was unfolding. She woke up in the morning, prepared breakfast and went to the room to wake up her mother-in-law when she found both Jyoti and Santosh dead. She alerted the neighbours and relatives, who informed the police.