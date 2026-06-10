During MP Dr CN Manjunath’s visit, Anekal rail users seek better infrastructure

BENGALURU: Rail users from Anekal have urged Bengaluru Rural MP Dr CN Manjunath to intervene in a series of long-pending railway infrastructure and service issues affecting thousands of daily passengers on the Bengaluru-Hosur corridor.

A memorandum submitted by Citizens for Better Bengaluru during the MP’s visit to Anekal Road railway station on Tuesday highlighted concerns over the proposed extension of the Yeshwantpur-Hosur MEMU service to Periyanagathunai.

The group argued that IT professionals, government employees and office-goers commuting to Bengaluru are heavily dependent on the existing train, which departs Anekal and Heelalige around 8.30 am. According to the memorandum, the service benefits more than 2,000 daily commuters, including around 500 passengers from the Bengaluru Rural constituency. Commuters fear that extending the train could affect its punctuality and convenience.

The rail users also demanded a dedicated platform for Salem-route trains at Baiyappanahalli station. They pointed out that the absence of a separate platform often forces trains to wait for track clearance, leading to delays and limiting the scope for introducing additional suburban MEMU services between Bengaluru and Hosur.