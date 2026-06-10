GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao orders fire audit of KR Market

BENGALURU: In the backdrop of the deadly fire at a crowded locality in New Delhi that claimed the lives of 21 people recently, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao instructed officials to conduct a fire audit of the iconic KR Market.

While inspecting the market, which falls under the Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC), on Tuesday, Rao told the officials to take note of worst case scenarios in case of a fire accident in the market, the effectiveness of the fire extinguishing system and the steps to be taken in such a situation. He said in case of a fire, the emergency exits should be adequate for people to be evacuated.

He said fire hydrant systems should be installed in the building so that any blaze can be doused quickly.

The chief commissioner, who went around the market, seemed upset over encroachments and directed that they be identified and removed by levying fines. He told officials to take measures so that market visitors do not experience any inconvenience. “Vendors must conduct business only in the specified spots reserved for them. Officials have been given strict instructions to identify the spots and ensure that the business done by vendors is only in the designated places,” Rao said.

Noticing the poor condition of public toilets in the market, he directed officials to maintain sanitation. He ordered demolition of a dilapidated toilet and directed that the space be used for garbage disposal. Officials were told to ensure that the market is cleaned regularly.

BCCC Commissioner G Jagadeesha and other officials accompanied Rao.