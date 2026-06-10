Greater Bengaluru Authority mops up 49 per cent of property tax target in just two months

BENGALURU: Five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) have collected a total of Rs 2,933 crore in property tax for the financial year 2026-27 so far, achieving 48.8 per cent of their annual target of Rs 6,000 crore.

Among the five corporations, Bengaluru East City Corporation (BECC) recorded the highest collection at Rs 788 crore, while Bengaluru North City Corporation collected the least at Rs 456 crore between April 1 and early June.

Corporation officials said it is common to witness a surge in property tax collections at the beginning of a financial year. The GBA offers a 5 per cent rebate to property owners who pay their annual tax in full at the start of the financial year. This year, the rebate period was extended till May 31.

Officials attributed the strong collections to taxpayers availing themselves of the early-payment incentive, which helped the five corporations collect Rs 2,933 crore within the first two months of the financial year.

Revenue officials said they have been assigned collection targets and are adopting multiple measures to improve tax recovery. Notices are being issued to property owners with significant outstanding dues, urging them to clear pending payments. Commercial establishments that continue to default on tax payments are also facing enforcement action, including closure.