Tannery Road, Shampura in Bengaluru turn into garbage dumps

BENGALURU: Try and take a walk along Tannery Road, or the lanes of Shampura. Garbage piles hog half the narrow street space and a rotting odour pervades the area. Yet, business is as usual as residents adjust and move on with their lives.

Irregular garbage collection has raised growing concerns among residents, with complaints of waste piling up along residential streets due to inconsistent pickup schedules. Local residents say that delayed waste collection has led to unhygienic conditions and a rising number of black spots in several lanes.

Residents complain that garbage collection vehicles do not arrive at fixed timings, leaving households uncertain about disposal schedules. As a result, waste is frequently left outside homes for extended periods, attracting stray dogs and cattle, particularly in the early mornings and late evenings.

Sathish Kumar and Aqib, both residents of Shampura, say they never know when the garbage truck will come. “Sometimes it comes late or skips the lane, and garbage just keeps piling up near the street corner.”

Another resident from Tannery Road added, “The smell becomes worse during rainy days, and also blocks small drainage paths near a private school in the area.”

In several narrow lanes, empty plots and roadside corners have gradually turned into regular dumping points. Locals say that once garbage starts accumulating in one spot, the pile begins to spread and turns into a massive black spot. Daily commuters and shopkeepers in the area also report difficulties, as waste piles reduce walking space and create unpleasant conditions in busy streets. Some also say that clogged drains caused by plastic waste sometimes lead to minor waterlogging during the rains.