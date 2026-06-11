Bike taxi captain robbed by passenger at knife-point in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 37-year-old bike taxi-rider from West Bengal was attacked and robbed of cash by three miscreants in Sarjapur police station limits.

The victim has been identified as MD Rukun Uddin, a native of West Bengal residing at A Narayanapura in KR Puram for the last seven years.

The incident happened in the wee hours of Saturday. The victim was robbed near B Hosahalli in Anekal taluk.

Around midnight, one of the accused identified as Ravi booked the victim’s scooter from the Electronic City Metro Station. The drop point was B Hosahalli.

With another one kilometer to the drop point, the accused asked Uddin to stop the scooter as he was unable to transfer money through UPI. Around 12.45 am, two other accused came on a bike. All the three accused after attacking the victim pulled him near a bush.

“After threatening the victim at knife point, the trio robbed him of around Rs 15,500. The victim called one of his relatives asking him to send the money. The accused after returning the victim’s mobile phone have escaped on the bike.

The victim found his scooter was abandoned in the vicinity. Based on the UPI transactions, two of the accused were arrested on Sunday. The victim has identified the accused duo. Search for the other accused is on. The accused are habitual robbers targeting Rapido riders,” said an officer.