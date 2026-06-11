BMCA seeks free Metro passes for students

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Metro Commuters Association (BMCA) has urged the state government to extend its recently announced free bus pass scheme to Namma Metro by introducing free metro passes for students, arguing that it would promote educational access, public transport usage and safer commuting.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, BMCA welcomed the government’s decision to provide free bus passes to students across Karnataka but said the initiative would be more effective if metro travel was also included, creating a seamless public transport network for students.

The association said transportation costs should not become a barrier to education and noted that free metro travel would enable students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds to access schools, colleges and libraries across Bengaluru without additional financial burden on their families.

BMCA also argued that free metro access would help inculcate public transport habits among younger generations, reducing long-term dependence on private vehicles and contributing to a more sustainable urban transport system.