Couple arrested for stealing Rs 25 lakh from employer’s house in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Amruthahalli police have arrested a couple for allegedly stealing Rs 25 lakh in cash from the house where they were employed. The accused have been identified as Pawan Bista and Sita Bista from Nepal. Pawan was a security guard and Sita a domestic help at the contractor’s house in Arkavathi Layout.

They were hired about a month and were staying in separate rooms on the premises. According to the police, the complainant stated that on May 26 he had kept Rs 25 lakh in his cupboard to pay wages to workers.

The next day, when he returned home from work, he couldn’t find the couple and the doors of their rooms were open. Even their phones were switched off. He then checked the cupboard and noticed the cash missing. The police said through technical evidence and other inputs, the accused were traced near Shirke Layout in Kengeri and the stolen cash was recovered from them.

The investigation revealed that the accused had learned about the cash kept in the house. Taking advantage of the house owner’s absence, they took a key kept in another cupboard, opened the cupboard containing the money and stole it.