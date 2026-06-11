Five visually impaired flyers denied boarding by Cathay Pacific at Bengaluru airport

NEW DELHI: Five visually impaired individuals were boarding by leading international airline, Cathay Pacific, at Bengaluru airport on Thursday.
The flyers alleged that due to their disability and a faulty payment link for excess baggage, Cathay Pacific had denied them entry. Meanwhile, the airlines claimed that the group did not make the payment within time to board the flight.
The group, aged between 26 and 33, was on way to take part in a three-month concert tour across the US. Their employer, Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, has booked spot tickets for them via British Airways by paying Rs 6,24,430 to ensure they do not miss the tour.
Its founder and Managing Trustee, Mahantesh G K, is upset and plans to initiate legal action against Cathay Pacific for the alleged “discrimination faced by visually impaired flyers and the arrogance shown by the staff towards them.”
The incident unfolded at Terminal 2 after 11 pm on Wednesday when the group coordinator Lokesha, World Blind Cricket champion, and the fully visually impaired musicians--Pranay Thapa (West Bengal native), Namchangbuing Zeme (Assam) and three Karnataka natives Ashoka Hanumanthappa (Davangere) and Badesab Nadaf (Karadigudda)--approached the Cathay Pacific counter in Terminal 2 to carry out check-in formalities for their flight CX-624, which was scheduled for departure at 1.15 am on Thursday.
The airline permits a maximum luggage of 23 kg with only one piece per person.
Not only were the five denied boarding but they were also allegedly ordered to leave the terminal building by the airline staff. The musicians spoke to this newspaper over phone while stranded outside in the dead of night.
Lokesha said, “They airline check-in staff said our baggage weight was within limits but we carried multiple pieces and this was not permitted and had to pay excess fee. We were first told it would be a little over Rs 60,000 and we agreed. Then, they said we had to pay Rs 1,12,000 totally. We were asked to pay through a link which did not work. We tried more than ten times. Our association staff presently in the US too tried but it did not work.”
Though a QR code option was available, they were told that the payment had to be made through just one scan. Mahantesh, who is in the US awaiting their arrival, said, “The association had the money split across accounts and could not do that. I spelt out my credit card details and they refused to accept it. No one was carrying so much cash on hand too. I finally suggested that they permit four of them to travel without luggage and the fifth person would travel the following day after excess baggage payment. They agreed initially but then changed their mind.”
The staff of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) supported our case and the Terminal Manager was repeatedly requesting they be allowed to board, the group said. Thapa said, “While we were getting ready to split and board the plane, one of the staff said we cannot let you board. You must leave the airport immediately.” They stopped us in our attempt to shoot a video too, he added.
Mahantesh, also fully visually impaired, charged, “The tone in which they spoke and the change of stance is because they felt that those without eyesight cannot manage on their own. This is clear discrimination. I have been travelling all over the world during the last two decades. So do my staff. We have only had airports offering us wheel chairs or additional assistance. I will pursue legal action.”
Asked for specific detailed responses on the incident, an airline spokesperson said, “Cathay Pacific is aware of the case, and this matter relates to the non-completion of payment within the required timeframe, and not to the passengers’ disability. The group was travelling with baggage exceeding the permitted allowance, and our airport team extended the check-in process to provide additional assistance and support the group in completing the required excess baggage payment within the available time. However, the payment could not be completed within the flight’s operational timeline. As a result, we were unable to accept the group for travel on that flight. We sincerely apologise for the distress and inconvenience caused.”
The payment link was successfully used by other passengers, the airline claimed.
Cathay Pacific is committed to treating all customers with dignity, care and respect, it said. “Our people are trained to support customers with different needs, and we uphold an equal opportunity policy to ensure a safe, comfortable and inclusive travel experience for all.”