Five visually impaired flyers denied boarding by Cathay Pacific at Bengaluru airport

Lokesha said, “They airline check-in staff said our baggage weight was within limits but we carried multiple pieces and this was not permitted and had to pay excess fee. We were first told it would be a little over Rs 60,000 and we agreed. Then, they said we had to pay Rs 1,12,000 totally. We were asked to pay through a link which did not work. We tried more than ten times. Our association staff presently in the US too tried but it did not work.”

Though a QR code option was available, they were told that the payment had to be made through just one scan. Mahantesh, who is in the US awaiting their arrival, said, “The association had the money split across accounts and could not do that. I spelt out my credit card details and they refused to accept it. No one was carrying so much cash on hand too. I finally suggested that they permit four of them to travel without luggage and the fifth person would travel the following day after excess baggage payment. They agreed initially but then changed their mind.”

The staff of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) supported our case and the Terminal Manager was repeatedly requesting they be allowed to board, the group said. Thapa said, “While we were getting ready to split and board the plane, one of the staff said we cannot let you board. You must leave the airport immediately.” They stopped us in our attempt to shoot a video too, he added.

Mahantesh, also fully visually impaired, charged, “The tone in which they spoke and the change of stance is because they felt that those without eyesight cannot manage on their own. This is clear discrimination. I have been travelling all over the world during the last two decades. So do my staff. We have only had airports offering us wheel chairs or additional assistance. I will pursue legal action.”

Asked for specific detailed responses on the incident, an airline spokesperson said, “Cathay Pacific is aware of the case, and this matter relates to the non-completion of payment within the required timeframe, and not to the passengers’ disability. The group was travelling with baggage exceeding the permitted allowance, and our airport team extended the check-in process to provide additional assistance and support the group in completing the required excess baggage payment within the available time. However, the payment could not be completed within the flight’s operational timeline. As a result, we were unable to accept the group for travel on that flight. We sincerely apologise for the distress and inconvenience caused.”

The payment link was successfully used by other passengers, the airline claimed.

Cathay Pacific is committed to treating all customers with dignity, care and respect, it said. “Our people are trained to support customers with different needs, and we uphold an equal opportunity policy to ensure a safe, comfortable and inclusive travel experience for all.”