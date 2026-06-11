Stage of dreams: Mentor Veena Jain & India delegate Arpitha Lankesh gear up for global pageant

For Veena Jain, confidence is not just a quality; it is the foundation of every successful pageant journey. As National Director for India for Mrs Classique Globe, Jain has spent months preparing this year’s Indian delegate, Arpitha Lankesh, for the global stage, convinced that self-belief often matters more than grooming, styling or even the perfect ramp walk.

The same belief will soon be put to the test as over 100 delegates from across the world gather in Palm Springs, California, for this year’s Mrs Globe pageant, to be held from June 16 to 21. Marking its 30th anniversary since its inception in 1996, the event will, for the first time, host all six Mrs Globe competitions under one roof.



Jain’s association with the pageant dates back to 2017, when she won the Best Speaker title at Mrs Globe. Looking back, she says the platform has only evolved for the better. “It’s never the same theme. Every year, they have different wardrobes, styles and makeovers. The Mrs Globe team are great communicators and works directly with the candidates. This year’s theme was announced six months in advance and we began training immediately,” she shares enthusiastically.



While the pageant has changed over the years, Jain’s philosophy has remained the same. Jain believes confidence is what truly sets contestants apart. She notes, “A candidate’s confidence can change the game. When it comes to assessing personality, confidence plays a key role. There’s nothing like it.”