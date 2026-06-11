Stage of dreams: Mentor Veena Jain & India delegate Arpitha Lankesh gear up for global pageant

For Veena Jain, confidence is not just a quality; it is the foundation of every successful pageant journey. As National Director for India for Mrs Classique Globe, Jain has spent months preparing this year’s Indian delegate, Arpitha Lankesh, for the global stage, convinced that self-belief often matters more than grooming, styling or even the perfect ramp walk.
The same belief will soon be put to the test as over 100 delegates from across the world gather in Palm Springs, California, for this year’s Mrs Globe pageant, to be held from June 16 to 21. Marking its 30th anniversary since its inception in 1996, the event will, for the first time, host all six Mrs Globe competitions under one roof.
Jain’s association with the pageant dates back to 2017, when she won the Best Speaker title at Mrs Globe. Looking back, she says the platform has only evolved for the better. “It’s never the same theme. Every year, they have different wardrobes, styles and makeovers. The Mrs Globe team are great communicators and works directly with the candidates. This year’s theme was announced six months in advance and we began training immediately,” she shares enthusiastically.
While the pageant has changed over the years, Jain’s philosophy has remained the same. Jain believes confidence is what truly sets contestants apart. She notes, “A candidate’s confidence can change the game. When it comes to assessing personality, confidence plays a key role. There’s nothing like it.”
This year, Jain has selected Bengaluru-based Lankesh as India’s delegate for Mrs Classique Globe. The decision, she says, was made instantly. “The moment I set my eyes on her, I knew she was going to be my delegate. Her athletic build and confidence reeled me in,” says Jain, who has been mentoring Lankesh for the past seven months. “Though she was nervous initially, as the training progressed, she became more confident with every step of the process,” she explains.
The months leading up to the competition have involved balancing work commitments with training, preparation and mentoring sessions. The experience helped Lankesh step out of her comfort zone and discover new confidence in herself.
An IT professional and entrepreneur, she admits that participating in a beauty pageant was never part of her plans. “Pageants were never on my radar. I had never imagined myself on a stage like this. At times, the process felt overwhelming, but as the training progressed, I started enjoying every bit of it,” she effuses.
Lankesh goes on to explain the essence of the Mrs Globe pageant, which is keeping in touch with other delegates through weekly meetings called ‘Monday Memos’. “I feel so connected with all the delegates competing for the Mrs Classique Globe. It feels like sisterhood. The team is professional and prepares us mentally. It’s not about winning or losing, but about building a personality where confidence plays a major role,” shares Lankesh, wife of director-producer Indrajit Lankesh.
She says she feels honoured representing the country. “I take this opportunity to meet new people and be introduced to new cultures that I had no idea about previously,” Lankesh concludes, before she returns to prep for her big day.