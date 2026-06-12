9 pc interest apt for delayed payment of compensation: Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: Interest rate of 9 per cent per annum is more appropriate in cases involving death and serious injury, especially when there is a long delay in the claimants receiving compensation, the Karnataka High Court said, adding it is fair considering the prevailing economic conditions and bank rates.

Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju passed the order while disposing of the miscellaneous first appeal filed by United India Insurance Co. Limited, challenging an award dated February 16, 2018, on the rate of interest passed by a motor vehicle accident tribunal in the city. It had awarded compensation of Rs 16.57lakh with interest at 9 per cent per annum as compensation to the claimants, the husband and children of deceased Revanamma, who was hit by a Tempo Traveller while crossing Outer Ring Road in Kasturinagar in 2016.

The High Court said the Supreme Court has consistently held that the award of interest is intended to compensate the claimant for being deprived of the use of money, which was to be paid at the time the accident occurred. The rate of interest must be just, fair and reasonable, having regard for the prevailing economic conditions and bank rates, court added.

The interest is usually determined at the prevailing bank interest rate on a case-to-case basis. The guiding principle remains that the rate must strike a balance between fairness to the claimant and reasonableness to the insurer.