Absconding Bengaluru mother arrested after live-in partner says assault over ice cream led to daughter’s death

BENGALURU: Priyanka (44), an advocate, who was absconding in connection with the murder of her five-and-a-half-year-old daughter, was arrested by the Kadugodi police on Thursday.

Her live-in partner has allegedly revealed that they assaulted the child, after she demanded another flavour ice cream, in the car and later covered her mouth while she was crying, leading to her death.

The accused are Priyanka and her live-in partner Mohan G Mahalingappa (40), a real estate developer. The victim, P Vennela, was staying with her mother. Priyanka and her husband Praveen, a private school owner in Davanagere, had recently separated. Their elder daughter is staying with Praveen.

A police officer told TNIE that Priyanka was absconding after an FIR was registered against her. She was arrested near Sakleshpur in Hassan district and brought to Bengaluru. After being produced before a court, she was remanded in police custody for five days for further investigation.

Priyanka had stopped using her phone and bank cards to avoid detection. She was staying at a farmhouse owned by a friend of Mohan.

Mohan, who was in 10 days of police custody, reportedly revealed that on the night of March 24, while Priyanka had gone shopping near Indiranagar, he was in the car with Vennela.