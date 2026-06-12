GBA aims at integration of development works through GIS mapping: Chief Commissioner Rao

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao directed officials to integrate development works undertaken by various departments across the GBA jurisdiction through GIS mapping.

Addressing a meeting on development projects being executed by various departments within the GBA limits, he stated that all ongoing and proposed projects of city corporations, departments, and agencies operating within the GBA jurisdiction should be uploaded onto a common GIS platform. This would facilitate coordination among departments and enable effective and simultaneous execution of works. He instructed GBA IT officials to develop the necessary platform for this purpose.

All city corporations, the BWSSB, BESCOM, KPTCL, BMRCL, K-RIDE, and other departments were directed to submit their action plans to GBA for GIS mapping. He also instructed officials to introduce a system in the five city corporations under GBA whereby contractor bills would be processed only after project details are updated on the GIS platform.

Rao instructed to identify waterlogging-prone areas and taking preventive measures to ensure rainwater does not accumulate on roads.