KR Market flower traders allege 22 illegal shops untouched despite BCCC encroachment drive

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) on Wednesday addressed encroachments on pathways and surrounding areas of KR Market and carried out cleaning. But the flower merchants have pointed out that 22 illegal shops in the ventilation area remain untouched.

GN Diwakar, president of KR Market Flower Merchants Association, said that time and again, officials concerned in the erstwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Market Division, revenue section, and the engineering wing were apprised since 2016, but no action was taken.

“As per rules, the passage must not have any obstruction as the space is meant for incidents of fire and other emergencies. Due to inaction, Public Interest Litigation was also filed. In return, the municipal corporation also filed an affidavit stating they have razed such shops; in reality, these shops are still operating, and people have paid in lakhs to move in and operate,” said Diwakar, adding that the inaction amounts to contempt of court.

The Central City Corporation has deployed a team under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), comprising marshals and engineers, and removed shops on the pathway and entrance on both Wednesday and Thursday.