KR Market flower traders allege 22 illegal shops untouched despite BCCC encroachment drive

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) on Wednesday addressed encroachments on pathways and surrounding areas of KR Market and carried out cleaning. But the flower merchants have pointed out that 22 illegal shops in the ventilation area remain untouched.
GN Diwakar, president of KR Market Flower Merchants Association, said that time and again, officials concerned in the erstwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Market Division, revenue section, and the engineering wing were apprised since 2016, but no action was taken.
“As per rules, the passage must not have any obstruction as the space is meant for incidents of fire and other emergencies. Due to inaction, Public Interest Litigation was also filed. In return, the municipal corporation also filed an affidavit stating they have razed such shops; in reality, these shops are still operating, and people have paid in lakhs to move in and operate,” said Diwakar, adding that the inaction amounts to contempt of court.
The Central City Corporation has deployed a team under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), comprising marshals and engineers, and removed shops on the pathway and entrance on both Wednesday and Thursday.
A senior official stated that the action is being done on the backdrop of the GBA Chief Commissioner’s visit a few days ago, and instructions to clear the encroachment at the entrance and the market’s basement were given on Wednesday. The official also stated that all encroachments, including the 22 illegal shops, were removed in the drive.
But the association stated that the claims by BCCC officials are a blatant lie. The association also states that the upper basement, comprising flower market and pooja items stalls, was hit hard due to rains and floods after the lower basement was given to a private parking company.
“The company has taken up civil works and diverted the stormwater. Earlier, the water used to reach the lower basement and enter drains, but now after multi-level parking, the flower traders and other small-time shop owners are suffering,” they rued.