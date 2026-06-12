Teen rowdy-sheeter shot in leg after allegedly attacking a Bengaluru cop with dagger

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old rowdy-sheeter was shot in the leg by Hebbagodi police near Singena Agrahara when he allegedly attacked a constable with a dagger on Thursday morning. The incident happened when a team of policemen went to Singena Agrahara to arrest him in connection with a robbery case.

The accused has been identified as Jeeva, a resident of Tirupalya. He has seven criminal cases against him, including one in Tamil Nadu. He is allegedly involved in cases of murder, extortion, robbery and dacoity. Four cases have been registered against him at Hebbagodi police station, while one each in Electronics City, Surya City, and Vettalam police station in Tamil Nadu.

A murder case was registered against him when he was 16. A senior police officer said the robbery case was registered against Jeeva and his associate at Hebbagodi police station on June 2 for allegedly assaulting a man and relieving him of his mobile phone and cash. Based on a tip off that Jeeva was hiding in an isolated place on the outskirts of Singena Agrahara, the team led by PSI Ayyappa rushed to the spot around 1 am.

Seeing the police team, Jeeva attempted to flee. Jeeva allegedly attacked constable Nagesh with a dagger when he tried to catch him. Ayyappa fired two rounds in the air warning Jeeva to surrender. But Jeeva ignored the warning and allegedly assaulted Nagesh with the dagger, causing deep injuries.

The team members overpowered Jeeva after Ayyappa shot him in the right leg. Jeeva was later shifted to a hospital. The injured Nagesh is said to be out of danger. A separate case has been registered against Jeeva for allegedly attacking Nagesh. The police said Jeeva used no mobile phones and his gang has some juvenile offenders.