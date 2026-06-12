Widow of tipper driver who died in quarry gets Rs 30 lakhs in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Shashikala, wife of Lakshmana, a driver who died after he fell into a about 40 ft deep quarry gorge while driving a jelly stone-laden tipper in Nagamangala taluk, got Rs 30 lakh compensation, which includes Rs 5 lakh from the labour department and Rs 25 lakh from the crushing unit owner.

The family of the victim was compensated following the suomoto case registered by the Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa against 10 officials of Mandya district for failure to check the safety measures in the crusher unit, which led to the tragedy, on December 26, 2026, in Bellur police limits.

The license of the crushing unit was suspended by the environment officer (EO) following issuance of notice of proposed direction (NPD), recommending proposed action under Water and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Acts read with rules framed thereunder, for which a response was submitted.

Assistant Director of Taluk Panchayat stated that notices have been issued to 11 crusher owners over tax dues and awaiting their reply to proceed further in the matter.

ARTO submitted that a total of 17 vehicles have been seized for not paying tax and also registered criminal cases against owners of 3 vehicles of crusher and initiated action to recover Rs 71,826 tax and Rs 35,000 penalty in respect of nine cases. Further hearing of the case adjourned to August 8.