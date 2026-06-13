Actor Karthik Kumar on his latest standup special on 25-year journey in the film industry

Sometimes a joke lands in a matter of seconds. Just a blend of pause, a reaction, a perfectly placed punchline and suddenly a room full of strangers is laughing together. But for actor-standup comedian, Karthik Kumar, it goes beyond the collective laughter that emerges from a punchline. Known for films like Yaaradi Nee Mohini and Annapoorani and the recent web series Heart Beat, he is now touring with his fifth stand-up special, Good Timing Ji, with his show in Bengaluru on Sunday. “Good timing represents to me what I didn’t have for the longest time. When I finally have it right now, I realise, ‘Oh, this is good timing’. Everybody wishes for good timing, but they don’t know if they have it until they lose it, or find it again,” he says, adding, “And of course, good timing is what every joke is designed to be. When it lands, it’s good timing.”

Interestingly, his comedy often comes from uncomfortable places – awkward moments, difficult phases and life’s contradictions. “My writing process is autobiographical. I document what’s happening in my life, trusting that even if audiences don’t know my story, they’ll connect it to something happening in theirs,” he says.

This way of working has also framed how he uses personal experiences in his work. “I try to get as much of my real life into comedy without giving out personal details. I want to be vulnerable and say, ‘This is what happened, this is how it was’. But I’m careful because some truths involve other people,” he explains.

His latest special looks back at his 25-year journey in the film industry, including the parts audiences may not have seen. “I couldn’t say a lot of things earlier because people would think it was sour grapes or that I was complaining because I didn’t win,” he says, noting success gives him a platform to talk about the difficult parts of the journey. “I’ll tell you about the other side of it that you don’t know. It’s a fun look at something that people are probably going to see again, now through me,” he adds.

For him, comedy also remains a space for conversation. With many comedians facing backlash for jokes that landed at crossroads, he believes comedians today have to be more thoughtful about what they say.

Navigating life as an actor and comedian, he believes, is like ‘apples’ and ‘oranges’, yet a space to validate the storyteller in him. “In standup comedy, the validation is instant, because a joke ends with a laugh. It is an on and off button, more like a social experience, whereas cinema is personal,” Kumar points out.

Having performed extensively in Bengaluru, he didn’t forget to credit the city. “Bengaluru is probably the safest space to try experimental, intelligent and new thoughts in comedy,” he says.

As Kumar gears up to perform, he is particularly clear about what he wants the audience to leave with – the one thought that luck may come their way, but preparation matters. “The last ingredient in life is waiting, that’s all. To feel ready and to be ready. Even when luck is not on your side. You need to be ready and lucky,” he signs off.

(Catch the show live on June 14, 7.31pm at Good Shepherd Auditorium, Museum Road)