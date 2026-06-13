Bengaluru residents block work on E10-crore waste transfer station on ‘park land’

BENGALURU: Rsidents of Kasturinagar in Bengaluru Central City Corporation limits were taken by surprise on Friday when earthmovers arrived to begin excavation work for a proposed Rs 10-crore secondary waste transfer station on land that according to residents is designated as a park and playground.
According to members of the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), a bhoomi puja for the project had recently been conducted. On Friday morning, residents were shocked to find excavation work commencing as early as 7 am. They immediately halted the work, expressing concerns that the facility would lead to pollution, increased rodent activity and other public health issues.
“The proposed project is coming up on land earmarked as a park and playground. Residents were not consulted before such a decision was taken. We demand that a public consultation be held before the project proceeds,” said Raghu Ram, an RWA member.
Manjunath S, a resident whose house is located barely five metres from the proposed site on 1st A Cross, alleged that the project violates the provisions of the Karnataka Parks, Play-fields and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act, 1985. He said the legislation protects public green spaces from being converted for other uses and ensures residents have access to safe recreational areas.
“Around 50 residents stopped the workers from digging in the park area. We have documents from the Bengaluru Development Authority showing that the land is reserved for a park and playground, and walking tracks have already been laid. If a waste transfer station is allowed here, poor maintenance, corruption and other lacunae could turn the facility into a bane for the neighbourhood.
Water and air pollution may increase, and residents will suffer as waste from across the Assembly constituency is brought here. Continuous movement of vehicles will also lead to noise pollution.
That is why we are opposing the project,” Manjunath said.
The residents expressed their apprehension with the commissioner of the Bengaluru Central City Corporation and the Chief Executive Officer of Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML), expressing their concerns. They have also urged the corporation’s Horticulture Department to protect the land, which they claim falls under its jurisdiction.
Responding to the residents’ objections, Parishudh Ventures, which operates waste transfer stations in Koramangala, Chamarajpet and HBR Layout, said the public had been “misguided” about the project.
“The facility will not create any nuisance. Once operational, it will handle about 150 tonnes of waste daily. Residents will be taken to an existing facility nearby so they can see how it functions and clear their doubts,” a senior engineer with Parishudh Ventures said.
A BSWML official said the proposed facility is being developed on corporation land, where only autorickshaws are currently parked. The official added that civic infrastructure, including a ward office, has previously been established on the site and that the waste transfer station will be taken up once all clearances are obtained.