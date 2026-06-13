Bengaluru South Municipal Corporation to focus on easing traffic congestion

BENGALURU: To provide a smooth traffic system, increase road safety and effectively face the monsoon water logging problems in Bengaluru South Municipal Corporation (BSCC) limits, Corporation Commissioner KN Ramesh held a meeting with Traffic Police and Corporation Engineers and instructed the engineers to keep a strict vigil during rains on the 10 major water logging areas identified by the traffic police.

Ramesh mentioned that places like, Hulimavu Lake Junction, Sagar Junction to Sagar Hospital, HSR Layout 14th Main Road, Sony World Junction, Outer Ring Road, HSR Layout 5th Main Road, Srirangam Junction, Bellandur - Iblur Junction, Wipro Junction - Sarjapur Road, Roopena Agrahara, and Madiwala Ayyappa Junction are prone to water logging.

Ramesh also mentioned that, to prevent traffic disruption from haphazard parking of vehicles, the corporation has given a total of six towing vehicles to tow unauthorisedly parked vehicles. “Use three vehicles for Jayanagar and three vehicles for BTM Layout, Bommanahalli and Bellandur areas.”

The Commissioner instructed to take necessary steps to use Mallasandra Ground and AGS Layout Ground for parking the towed vehicles,” he said.

Instruction for Bannerghatta Main Road NICE Road Devt

To control the extreme traffic congestion occurring at NICE Junction on Bannerghatta Main Road, he instructed to take necessary steps to provide a loop system at Bannerghatta Main Road NICE Junction, on the lines of Mysore Road NICE Junction model.

BSCC Additional Commissioner Naveen Kumar Raju, South Traffic Division DCP Gopal M. Byakod, Chief Engineer Shri Basavaraj Kabade, along with other police officers and engineers were present.