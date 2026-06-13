Chess legend Viswanathan Anand's son, Sai Akhil Anand, gets candid on his artistic journey

With his parents looking on proudly, Sai Akhil Anand moved from one artwork to another, pausing occasionally to inspect a texture or take in the finished result. While his family is widely recognised for excellence in chess, Sai has been building a creative identity of his own. The 15-year-old artist seemed completely at home among the zebras, giraffes, tigers and mythological figures that populate his canvases, to be displayed at Gallery G, Lavelle Road on Saturday.

The exhibition, titled Bindu and Rekha (Sanskrit for dot and line) brings together his nearly 40 works created over the past few years, ranging from conservation-themed pieces to interpretations of stories from the Ramayana and Mahabharata, brought to life through dots, dashes and recurring motifs.

The idea for the exhibition began with a close observation of the world around him. “When I looked around the garden and outdoors, I realised there were many patterns in nature. I was reading books like Patterns in Nature by Philip Ball and discovered these patterns in animals – the stripes of a zebra, a tiger, a squirrel, the markings of a giraffe and the spots of a deer,” he shares.