BENGALURU: A recent survey has shown that India, specifically its urban areas, is home to the largest population of lonely people. Noted psychiatrist Dr Ajit V Bhide was delivering the 12th Prof RL Kapur Oration organised by the National Institute of Advanced Studies, on the topic ‘Mirror Mirror, On the Wall, I’m the Loneliest of Them All’, here on Friday. The talk shed light on the causes of loneliness, whether it has reached epidemic proportions and solutions to alleviate this condition.

Dr Bhide shared that according to his research, the swell of loneliness and increasing pre-occupation with oneself are two conditions that seem especially prevalent now. “Although the world is more interconnected and digitally crowded, we are still physically alone. Technology use has replaced meaningful face-to-face interactions,” he remarked.

The cost of loneliness is also immense, as it contributes to many health conditions like cardiovascular diseases, immune suppression, cognitive decline and accelerated cellular decay. “Being lonely is equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day,” he observed.

Senior loneliness is also observable, owing to loss of familiar roles and social networks, reduced mobility and limited incomes. Addressing the solutions to loneliness, Dr Bhide highlighted the importance of building strong social networks. “A few of my friends participate in activities like bhajan clubbing, blending devotional music and lively atmosphere.

Pint of View is another initiative with alcoholic gatherings where those gathered undertake 45-minute deep dives into history, science and culture,” he said, highlighting creative solutions. He said, “If we do not suffer from loneliness, it is important to recognise it in others and help them.”