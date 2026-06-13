Home minister Priyank Kharge wants strict enforcement of traffic rules in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday visited the Bengaluru Traffic Management Centre and held discussions with officials on implementing a traffic management action plan with focus on strict enforcement of traffic rules and enhancing efficiency.

The minister also received a detailed briefing from the officials.

Kharge said Bengaluru’s traffic is being managed effectively through the adoption of modern technologies and efforts would be made to further improve efficiency in the coming days. “An action plan will be formulated with a focus on road safety, strict enforcement of traffic regulations and improving the efficiency of the traffic police,” said Kharge.

Senior police officials informed the minister that while Bengaluru’s annual population growth rate stands at 3.7%, the growth of vehicles is around 10%. As a leading city in employment generation and economic activity, Bengaluru has developed an effective traffic management system. The Bengaluru Traffic Police, which functions through four divisions and 53 police stations, manages traffic across a road network of nearly 14,000 km in a city with approximately 1.25 crore registered vehicles, officials said.

Kharge also visited the Traffic Police Museum and observed the operation of the camera-tracking division.

Director General and Inspector General of Police M A Saleem, City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh and other senior officials were present.