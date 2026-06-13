Karnataka govt set to acquire 500 acres for Bidadi township project

BENGALURU: The state government has issued the final notification for land acquisition for the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township project in Bidadi on Thursday. According to reports, 518 acres out of 7,481 acres will be acquired from three villages under Phase 1.

In all, 367 acres at Kempayyanapalya and 70 acres at Mandalahalli villages in Bidadi hobli and 61 acres at Vaderahalli in Harohalli hobli have been marked for acquisition.

HG Prakash, former member of Byramangala Taluk Panchayat, claimed that the land marked for acquisition at Kempayyanapalya was unfit for agricultural purposes whereas at Mandalahalli, nearly 20% of the owners are outsiders and at Vaderahalli, the owners who agreed to give their land are mostly Congress supporters.

“The farmers by and large are against the land acquisition. On June 14, they will stage a protest to coincide with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s agitation against the Centre’s land acquisition in the Andamans,” said Prakash.

A pet endeavour of Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the proposed Bidadi township project has an estimated budget of Rs 20,000 crore with the aim to decongest Bengaluru.