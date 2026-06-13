Lokayukta, Upa Lokayuktas inspect Anna Bhagya godowns in Bengaluru, find irregularities

BENGALURU: Lokayukta Justice B S Patil, Upa Lokayuktas Justice K N Phaneendra and Justice B Veerappa along with judicial and police officers, on Friday paid a surprise visit to godowns of the Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Department in the city to check the supply chain and quality of rice being supplied to fair price shops under the Anna Bhagya scheme.

The visit followed discreet enquiry conducted into complaints of misuse of rice and irregularities in distribution.

Justice Patil visited three godowns in Yeshwanthpur yard and ordered seizure of the rice kept on a canter illegally as there were no bills.

Justice Phaneendra visited godowns and fair price shops in Makali, Sunkadakatte, Kamakshipalya and Bhuvaneshwarinagar and found irregularities in maintaining stock.

Justice Veerappa, accompanied by Deputy Registrar of Enquiries-1, Aravind N V, and police officials, paid a surprise visit to the regional offices of the Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Department at Shanthinagar, Bommanahalli, Basavanagudi, N R Colony and Hanumanthanagar.

At Shanthinagar, the officials have not maintained the records to show the distribution of 330 rice bags, each containing 50 kg, out of 600 bags received on June 11. No insurance facility was provided to five workers working in the rice godown.

In Bommanahalli, the manager of the godown, Achyuth, was absent without authorisation. Here too no insurance facility was provided to labourers. There was also a difference in the actual stock shown and the availability of rice and ragi.