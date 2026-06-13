Special Commissioner tells officials to speed up Hulimavu Lake development work

BENGALURU: Sushma Godbole, Special Commissioner of Fire, Environment, Climate Change Division of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), inspected ongoing development works at Hulimavu Lake on Friday.

During the inspection, Godbole also heard public grievances regarding the work being carried out.

Godbole directed the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) officials to speed up construction of the sewage treatment plant (STP) and construct barriers to prevent sewage water from entering the lake.

To prevent encroachment and ensure public safety, wire fencing must be installed around the lake immediately, the commissioner told officials.