Three cops suspended for delay in registering FIR in 6-year-old’s murder in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Three police personnel, including a former Kadugodi police inspector, were suspended for alleged dereliction of duty and delays in registering a murder case over the death of five-and-a-half-year-old P Vennela.

The suspended officers are Rangaswamy, former Kadugodi police inspector who is currently inspector of Electronics City traffic police station; Police Sub-Inspector Ningaraju, investigation officer (IO); and constable Halesh Nayak, who was then station writer.

Police said that initially an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) case was registered. However, despite the postmortem report indicating that the child had died due to suffocation, police allegedly failed to register a murder case or arrest the accused, thereby showing negligence in investigation.

In view of this lapse, orders were issued suspending the three police personnel. Based on a report submitted by the Joint Commissioner of Police (East), Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh ordered their suspension. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Banaswadi sub-division, East Division, was appointed IO for the case.

The girl's aunt (father Praveen's sister), a doctor in England, sought the help of her classmate, an IPS officer who is Inspector General of Police (IGP) rank officer in the city. She sought help since Kadugodi police had not registered the case as murder, despite the findings of the forensics expert in the postmortem report, saying the girl had died of suffocation. It is said that Kadugodi police did not take the IGP's request seriously.

Home Minister Priyank Kharge told on Friday that the three police personnel who had allegedly neglected their duties and violated legal procedures, were suspended with immediate effect. He explained that the postmortem report was received as early as April 4.

Once the report confirmed the death was suspicious, the officers should have treated it as a suspicious death, registered an FIR, and initiated investigation.