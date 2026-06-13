Two men attacked by gang for honking in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Two men going in a goods vehicle were attacked by a group of four miscreants at Thippanahalli in Sarjapur for honking.

The accused had blocked the road and were fighting with the driver of a water tanker. One of the victims honked to draw the attention of the accused so that they could be given space to go. Frustrated over honking, the accused attacked the victims and also damaged their vehicle with stones. Since the victims were talking in Hindi, the accused threatened them with dire consequences for being outsiders. Both the victims are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The victims, J Moynuddin and SK Amirul, are residents of Halasahalli in Sarjapur. Both hail from West Bengal and work at a chicken shop at Halasahalli. The incident happened at Thippasandra Gate in Sarjapur between 10.30 pm and 11 pm on Sunday. Moynuddin filed a complaint against the unidentified accused on Monday.

He stated in his complaint that they have been working at the chicken shop for the last two years. “After having dinner, we were returning in the goods vehicle.