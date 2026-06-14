8 killed in six separate accidents in Bengaluru

3-yr-old boy killed in Sarjapur

In a heart-wrenching accident, a three-year-old boy was killed, and his 25-year-old mother was critically injured after the two-wheeler she was riding rammed a goods auto from behind near MRPL petrol bunk on the Attibele-Sarjapur Road between 10.45am and 11am on Wednesday. While the boy has been identified as Iza Adil, his mother is Shaheeba.

“Adil was a pre-school student near Bidaraguppe. Shaheeba had gone on a two-wheeler which belonged to her neighbour. The driver of the goods auto took a sudden turn towards the petrol bunk. The woman and her son were coming from the Attibele side on the Sarjapura Road. The duo sustained severe head injuries. Adil was standing in front of the scooter. Both of them were rushed to a hospital near Sompura Gate, where Adil succumbed to injuries around 11.35 am,” the police said.

The family hailed from Mallapuram in Kerala. Shaheeba’s 20-year-old brother Mohammed Shiban has filed a police complaint against the goods auto driver.

Mercedes crash kills 2 on Chennai Expressway

Two people, including a 28-year-old woman travelling in a Mercedes-Benz car, died after the person driving the car crashed into the concrete side wall of the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway near the Dodda Hulluru bridge at 12.45 am on Saturday.

The woman, identified as Shajia, was a resident of Banaswadi and died on the spot. The body of Rizwan, the driver, was found in a water body below the bridge. The police suspect that in the impact of the crash, Rizwan must have been thrown out of the car and died after falling almost 20 feet from the bridge.