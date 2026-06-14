8 killed in six separate accidents in Bengaluru

3-yr-old boy killed in Sarjapur
In a heart-wrenching accident, a three-year-old boy was killed, and his 25-year-old mother was critically injured after the two-wheeler she was riding rammed a goods auto from behind near MRPL petrol bunk on the Attibele-Sarjapur Road between 10.45am and 11am on Wednesday. While the boy has been identified as Iza Adil, his mother is Shaheeba.
“Adil was a pre-school student near Bidaraguppe. Shaheeba had gone on a two-wheeler which belonged to her neighbour. The driver of the goods auto took a sudden turn towards the petrol bunk. The woman and her son were coming from the Attibele side on the Sarjapura Road. The duo sustained severe head injuries. Adil was standing in front of the scooter. Both of them were rushed to a hospital near Sompura Gate, where Adil succumbed to injuries around 11.35 am,” the police said.
The family hailed from Mallapuram in Kerala. Shaheeba’s 20-year-old brother Mohammed Shiban has filed a police complaint against the goods auto driver.
Mercedes crash kills 2 on Chennai Expressway
Two people, including a 28-year-old woman travelling in a Mercedes-Benz car, died after the person driving the car crashed into the concrete side wall of the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway near the Dodda Hulluru bridge at 12.45 am on Saturday.
The woman, identified as Shajia, was a resident of Banaswadi and died on the spot. The body of Rizwan, the driver, was found in a water body below the bridge. The police suspect that in the impact of the crash, Rizwan must have been thrown out of the car and died after falling almost 20 feet from the bridge.
Shajia, an employee at a private firm, is said to have gone on a long drive with Rizwan, a second-hand car dealer. The duo was returning home after having dinner at a hotel in Hosakote. Immediately after the accident, only Shajia’s body was found. Since Rizwan was missing, it was suspected that he was on the run after the accident. However, his body was recovered later. The impact of the accident was so severe that the front portion of the car was completely damaged.
2 nursing students among 3 dead
In Kengeri traffic police limits, three persons, including two nursing students, have died in separate accidents.
The nursing students are Atul Sibi, 22, from Kannur and Gauri Shankar, 22, from Ernakulam. They were final year students in a private medical college on Uttarahalli Road and were staying in a paying guest accommodation near their college. The duo died after their two-wheeler crashed into a road median near the RR Dental College at Challaghatta on Mysuru Road at 2am on Saturday. The impact was so severe that both of them, who were not wearing helmets, died on the spot due to severe head injuries. Gauri Shankar was riding the two-wheeler.
In another accident, 45-year-old Sukhdev, a carpenter by profession, was killed while six others sustained injuries at Mylasandra Gate on Mysuru Road at 6.45am on Saturday. Sukhdev, along with three others, was travelling in a car. The car driver, who was overspeeding, lost control and hit two bikes. In the impact, the car toppled, and Sukhdev fell out of the car. The car then landed on him, crushing him to death. Three two-wheeler riders and three others in the car have sustained injuries. The car was going towards Mysuru from the city.
Bus runs over biker avoiding pothole
In a horrific accident, 42-year-old Kantha, a resident of Nallurahalli who was on her way to drop her daughter Neha to college on a two-wheeler, died in front of the latter after she was run over by a school bus.
The incident happened near Meenakshi Layout in Siddapura around 7.45 am on Saturday when the victim was riding towards the Marathahalli side from Varthur.
It is said that heavy rains on Friday night had left the pothole-ridden stretch waterlogged.
Kantha, while trying to avoid the pothole, skidded and fell down along with her daughter. The bus, which was coming from behind, ran over her. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.
The Whitefield traffic police have registered a case and are further investigating.
Biker hit by lorry dies
K Jayaprakash, 25, a native of Dharmavaram in Andhra Pradesh, died after the two-wheeler on which he was going along with his friend was hit by a container lorry.
The incident happened at the Rani Cross in Devanahalli on the coutskirts of Bengaluru on Friday night. The pillion rider sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.
The victim was returning to his house in Devanahalli from Electronics City. The driver of the lorry, who was overspeeding, hit the two-wheeler, killing the driver on the spot.
The Devanahalli traffic police have registered a case.