Bengaluru woman PSI, two constables arrested in Jaipur over allegedly accepting Rs 40,000 bribe

BENGALURU: A woman Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) and two constables attached to the HAL Police Station, who had gone to Jaipur to arrest an accused in a dowry harassment case, were trapped by the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 at a hotel in Jaipur.

The accused have been identified as Woman Police Sub-Inspector Anitha K and Head Constables Ullvappa Tegur and Yateesh, all attached to the HAL Police Station.

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield Division) Saidulu Adavath said that, according to preliminary information, a constable was caught red-handed by ACB officials in Jaipur while accepting a bribe. The three personnel had gone there to investigate a dowry harassment case registered at the HAL Police Station in Bengaluru and are currently being questioned, he said.

According to the ACB, a complaint was received alleging that the complainant and his family members were facing a dowry harassment case registered at the HAL Police Station in Bengaluru. Three police personnel, including a woman sub-inspector, had travelled to Jaipur to investigate the case and allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh to dilute the case and clear the family members of the allegations.

The police personnel allegedly instructed the accused in the dowry harassment case to arrange the money and came to a hotel the next morning to collect it.

Acting on the complaint, the ACB laid a trap at Hotel Gangaur in Jaipur. During the operation, Head Constable Ullvappa Tegur was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 40,000 as part of the alleged bribe amount.

Further investigation revealed the involvement of the two other police personnel, who were subsequently arrested. A case has been registered against them under the Prevention of Corruption Act.