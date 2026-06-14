BWCC targets 1,100 km of footpath upgrade

BENGALURU: Bengaluru West City Corporation Commissioner Rajendra KV on Saturday conducted a workshop and review meeting with officials on the development of footpaths, systematic waste management and the ‘Suraksha 75’ initiative.

Directing officials to develop 10 km of footpaths in each ward, the commissioner said the corporation had set a target of completing around 1,100 km of footpath work across its jurisdiction by executing 2.5 km of work every week in each ward.

“The Chief Engineers and Superintendent Engineers must assign roads to their subordinate officials and inspect the works. All tasks, including road curb construction and footpath repairs, must be executed properly. Silt removal operations along roadsides should be completed using silting equipment and tractors. Proper lighting and beautification must be ensured in underpasses,” Rajendra said.

Discussions were also held on ‘Suraksha 75’, a major initiative of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) focused on urban redesign and road safety.