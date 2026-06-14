No more dumping waste at litterbugs’ doorsteps: BSWML

BENGALURU: After hitting national headlines with ‘Kasa Suriyuva Habba’, targeting litterbugs by dumping auto tipper loads of waste at their doorstep and collecting fines a few months back, the BSWML has stated that it will never resort to such stringent measures against litterbugs again and limit itself to fixing blackspots only. “There was an apprehension from bureaucratic hierarchy against the action, hence we will not dump waste at the doorstep of litterbugs,” said Karee Gowda, CEO.

BSWML officials said, there were 1,102 Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) across the city as on Friday. The team comprising marshals, solid waste management engineers, and health inspectors has fixed 1039 GVPs and is yet to fix 63 more such places.

“Despite strict measures like dumping waste at the doorstep and penalties, the residents seem to care less for the action and turn the cleaned place back into GVP again. We have also come up with a Dclutter mobile application with over 17,000 downloads across the city to send their old and broken furniture like sofa set, chairs, cot and pillows. At many street corners, junctions and major roads, the miscreants are bringing and dumping such items. The place then turns into a black spot in no time,” said a senior BSWML official.

In Bengaluru Central City Corporation, comprising six assembly constituencies, there were 200 such blackspots due to BSWML mellowing down against litterbugs, the corporation has as on June 12 has cleared 190. At Bengaluru East City Corporation, with just two assembly constituencies, 143 blackspots were identified, and 133 were cleared.

The Bengaluru North City Corporation, with 7 assembly segments, found 206 blackspots and 185 such spots were fixed. At Bengaluru South City Corporation, with 5-assembly constituencies, 180 blackspots were identified, and 173 have been fixed. At Bengaluru West City Corporation, 373 such blackspots were identified, and 358 were fixed.