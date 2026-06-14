Ricky Rai’s Lambo taped overspeeding in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The white Lamborghini linked to Ricky Rai, son of late reformed underworld don Muthappa Rai, has once again come under the scanner after a video showing the vehicle overspeeding on International Airport Road went viral.

The video, which also appears to show flames shooting from the car’s exhaust, has raised suspicions of overspeeding. Officials are also examining whether the vehicle was modified in violation of Transport Department regulations. However, it is unclear if Ricky was behind the wheel.

The video surfaced on Saturday, prompting the jurisdictional Devanahalli traffic police to review CCTV footage from the area and examine footage from surveillance cameras installed along the stretch.

The incident comes months after the same Lamborghini was spotted performing doughnuts near Anil Kumble Circle on MG Road on March 21.