Upa Lokayukta: Four Mandya girls’ hostels in pathetic condition

BENGALURU: The four girls’ hostels in Mandya town under the Social Welfare Department are found lacking basic infrastructure; torn beds, no bedspreads, pillows, blankets or hot water for drinking and bathing. There are no computer labs, libraries and books to prepare for competitive examinations. Food is not being supplied as per the chart, and what gets served lacks quality. The windows lack mesh and the stinking toilets have broken doors. Two of the four hostels are unfit for human habitation. In all four hostels, the sanitary pads are not distributed since the last two months.

Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa paid a surprise visit and discovered these issues when while he was camping in Mandya to hear grievances of the public in May end.

Taking suo motu cognisance, he registered four separate complaints against the warden, assistant director, deputy director of social welfare department, THO, tahsildar and assistant commissioner, and directed them to take corrective measures immediately and shift the two of those hostels to better buildings with good facilities. The Upa Lokayukta interacted with students and advised them to study well, be honest and bring good laurels to the parents and the country.

Justice Veerappa directed the authorities to provide nutritious food, make arrangement for consultation with female doctor at the hostels for health check-up at least once a month. He also directed them to furnish the details pertaining to the last two years including how many students were admitted, pass percentage of result in all the hostels.