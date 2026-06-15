A romantic queer play set in '70s Bombay, Jhumkewali, is coming to B'luru soon

A jhumka falls, not in Bareilly’s bazaar (as the iconic Asha Bhosle song goes) but on a crowded Bombay local train, and a filmy love story begins –this time, between Rekha, an English student and Bindu, a boyishly charming History student. In the midst of the political upheaval of the ’70s, these two move heaven and earth to turn their meet-cute into a real date. Does it happen? You’ll have to find out in Jhumkewali, a play that’s being performed in Bengaluru after sold-out shows in Mumbai, Delhi and Pune.

With a smile, Nidhi Krishna, who co-directed the play alongside Mekhala, reveals the spark that grew into the play, “Ami Bhansali, the writer, who was in a localtrain one day, saw somebody selling jhumkas, and started wondering about the first person to do it – what if it was a woman in love? Especially a lesbian in love, given the lengths queer women goto for love.”

She describes the play as a ‘very sweet, simple show about coming of age and queer romance’. It is a shot of queer joy sent straight to the heart – deliberately moving away from narratives that end with persecution, tragedy or suffering, which are especially common in queer stories set in the past. “There are many stories out there about the struggles of coming out, family rejection and homophobia. While they have a very important place, there should be room for stories about joy, affirmation and hope too,” she says. By setting it in the past, the show tries to go further by, as Krishna put it, ‘creating a legacy of queer joy’. She adds, “Tragic stories in history don’t necessarily mean that queer people didn’t find love and joy in their own ways. The community was not solely suffering in times which were different from ours.”