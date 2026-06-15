Man slits girlfriend's throat for speaking to another man at Doddakannelli

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old woman from Sikkim was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend, who slit her throat, as he suspected her to be talking to another man, at Doddakannelli, under the Bellandur police limits, on Sunday.

The police arrested Purba Lepcha for killing Ati Hangma Subha (22), who worked as a receptionist at a salon. The accused hailed from Darjeeling in West Bengal and worked as a waiter at a hotel. The couple was in a relationship and lived together in Sikkim for about a year.

They moved to Bengaluru about a month ago in search of work and were staying together at a rented house in Doddakannelli. The couple was involved in a lot of arguments recently over her conversations with another man.

Around 5.30 am on Sunday, again an argument broke out. As it escalated, Lepcha allegedly took a knife and slit the woman’s throat, killing her on the spot, the police said.

The house owner alerted the police about the murder after hearing Subha’s screams, even as Lepcha fled the scene. The police circulated his photograph among patrol teams.

They also rushed to the nearby Carmelaram Railway Station in Chikkabellandur, where Lepcha was found and taken into custody. A case of murder has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is on.