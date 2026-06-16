51 per cent of white topping road work done in Bengaluru limits: Maheshwar Rao

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao directed officials to expedite the white-topping road works being undertaken in the five city corporations within the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits.

Addressing a review meeting on the white topping and buffer road projects being implemented by B-SMILE across the GBA area on Monday, he stated that the infrastructure works worth Rs 1,700 crore is being carried out across the city, and emphasised the need to complete all projects at the earliest. He instructed officials to identify and resolve issues at project sites and ensure smooth execution of the works.

“White topping road works covering 58.60 km have been taken up at a cost of Rs 800 crore. Of this, 28.18 km has already been completed, achieving 56.1% progress. In addition, white topping works covering 66.28 km have been undertaken at a cost of Rs 900 crore. Out of this, 26.40 km has been completed, achieving 46.43% progress. Overall, 51% of the works under the Rs 1,700 crore project have been completed,” he Rao informed.

The chief commissioner directed officials to expedite the remaining works and ensure timely completion. As congestion and traffic will be a concern, Rao cautioned the corporation engineers that before taking up white topping works on Nagawara Road, Tannery Road, Dinnur Road and Holiday Village Road, necessary steps must be taken for road widening.

“Coordinate with senior officers of the respective city corporations and complete the widening works at the earliest by providing Transferable Development Rights (TDR) wherever land acquisition is required. White topping works should commence only after the widening process is completed,” he stressed.